Rahr West Art Museum premieres ‘Long Time Passing Exhibit’

(WFRV) – The Rahr West Art Museum is looking forward to bouncing back after a turbulent year.

The museum is debuting its new exhibit, “Long Time Passing.” The exhibit focuses on the evolution of the Midwest farming industry.

The exhibit features art from two Wisconsin-based artists, Roberta Condon and Lorraine Ortner-Blake. The artists want to bring awareness to the decline of family-owned farms in the area. The state of Wisconsin alone is losing more than two family farms per day.

The exhibit will be open now through August 1st. The museum features several other exhibits and is free to the public.

For more information, visit their website.