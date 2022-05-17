MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – ‘No More Stolen Sisters’ is currently on display at the Rahr-West Museum. The exhibit is hoping to bring awareness to the crisis that impacts 4 out of 5 Indigenous women.

The No More Stolen Sisters exhibition features thirty-one Indigenous artists and allies. The traveling exhibit has appeared in other parts of the state. The artwork features contemporary artists that a variety of materials such as paper, mixed-media installation, metal, and clay.

Since 2016, over 5,712 Indigenous women have been reported missing in the United States. Rahr-West Museum’s Executive Director, Greg Vadney says this exhibit is important because this is not only an issue that impacts a singular group but is something that we should all care about.

The artwork not only features a creative component but also educates visitors. Each piece tells the story of the tragedy many indigenous women face and the stories of missing women.

One artist is based in Milwaukee, Harmony Hill, and represents the Oneida, Ho Chunk, Stockbridge Munsee, and Lakota Nations. She will be making the trip to the museum on May 17 and 18 to host workshops for the community while also interacting with visitors at the exhibit.

The No More Stolen Sisters exhibit will be open until July 31, the museum is planning to host a variety of events surrounding this exhibit. For more information, you can visit their website.