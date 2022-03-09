MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Rahr-West Museum is welcoming back Youth Art Series. Students artwork is displayed throughout the museum giving visitors to check out art created by Manitowoc Public School District.

Art teachers helped select students to represent the district at the museum. Cassie Lapean-Klein works at Monroe Elementary and says students look forward to project every year.

Youth Art Series is a Spring initiative and more artwork from local students will be shown in the upcoming months. The Rahr-West Museum has always partnered with local schools and wants to continue uplifting youth artists.

The museum is open Tuesday-Thursday and is free to the public. For more information, you can visit their website.