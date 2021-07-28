Railbirds are back! Fans line up for Training Camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Packer fans from all over the country came together to wait outside Ray Nitschke Field to get a glimpse at the start of Training Camp.

Last year, fans were unable to attend festivities due to the pandemic. However, this year they will be returning with some traditions being modified.

Fans won’t get a chance to participate in the traditional bike ride on Dream Drive to practice, but they will get the chance to watch from the roads.

Some Packers fans making a 20-hour road trip to join in on the action. Training camp is a tradition for fans and gives them a chance to see what preparation goes into the season.

Packer fans will be allowed into Training Camp over the next few weeks. However, Training Camp seats will be first-come, first-serve. If you are unable to attend Training Camp, Lambeau Field has plenty of activities happening throughout the day.