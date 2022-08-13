GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A section of North Military Avenue near Velp will be shut down from August 15-19 for railroad crossing repair.

The closure of North Military will take place between Donald Street and Hurlbut Street beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday and going through 5 p.m. on Friday.

The Green Bay Public Works Department says that access to homes and businesses will be maintained and says that Atkinson Drive will be used as a detour.

The closure and work operations are weather dependent and subject to change.