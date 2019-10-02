Rain causes flooding across the area, puts Fruth Field underwater

(WFRV) — Rain throughout the area Tuesday has once again caused flooding across Northeast Wisconsin.

Sunset Beach Road and Sunset Beach Lane at the mouth of Green Bay were still dealing with flooding this morning.

The intersection of Resort Road and Cottage Row were also flooded.

One of the major causes for the flooding is due to water from the bay of Green Bay and the Fox River are both very high.

As a result, more rain and wind piles up by the mouth of the bay, causing the flooding from the mouth and beyond.

Local 5’s Erinn Taylor visited Fond du Lac High School Wednesday morning to find Fruth Field underwater.

Tune in to Local 5 at 6 for more from Erinn Taylor on what the high school will do now.