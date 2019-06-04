Rain gardens, shoreland restoration projects sought after in Shawano County

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) — Officials from the Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance (FWWA) are asking Shawano residents living along the water for a little help.

FWWA says water quality can be improved by adding native plants to the property.

Rain gardens and shoreland restoration projects can attract wildlife as well as act as a habitat for butterflies and bumblebees.

By having good water quality, opportunities to fish, boat, and swim improve.

Experts at FWWA says installing a rain garden or shoreland restoration project can slow run-off and let it infiltrate into the ground before reaching the water.

Shawano County’s Shoreland Restoration Program provides cost-sharing of 50% (up to $2,500 per property) for the voluntary installation of shoreland projects or rain gardens.

Officials say project proposals throughout Shawano County will be considered.

The first shoreland restoration project, pictured, was installed at Whispering Pines Retreat on the north shore of Shawano Lake. FWWA says multiple projects followed, including those on Lower Red Lake, two along the Wolf River, and five on the Wolf River Pond including GLAS Coffeehouse.

Officials say funding is still available. If interested, please contact Scott Frank, Shawano County Conservationist, at 715-526-4632 or scott.frank@co.shawano.wi.us.

For more information on Connecting Our Waters please visit www.fwwa.org or contact Emily Henrigillis at 920-851-6472. Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance is an independent nonprofit organization that works to protect, restore, and sustain water resources in the Fox-Wolf River Basin.

For more information on WAMSCO, check out wamsco.org or email wamsco@gmail.com.