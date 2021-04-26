Rain or shine, local Boy Scouts earn Merit Badge

KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – A Welding Merit Badge Clinic was held for Boy Scouts of America Bay-Lakes Council between the ages of 11 and 17.

The camp had certified welding instructors that provided the scouts with hands-on experience in welding fundamentals, practical welding skills and help educate them on careers in the pipe trades.

The camp was held at Camp Rokolio in Kiel, Wisconsin.

“The big item we have been doing is Merit Badges. The three Merit Badges we were handling today were Scouting Heritage, Geocashing and the big one was Welding,” says Daniel Skrypczak, Scout master, Appleton Troop 73.

Particpants, including teachers, were required to wear a mask and social distance.

