Rainbow Pride flag to fly over State Capitol Building

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Rainbow Pride Flag will once again fly over the Wisconsin Capitol Building in honor of Pride Month.

Governor Tony Evers issued Executive Order #78 on Thursday, stating the flag will remain up until sunset on June 30. The flag will fly below the U.S. and Wisconsin flags.

Additionally, the order authorizes state buildings and any jurisdiction within the State of Wisconsin to fly the Rainbow Pride Flag during the month of June 2020, for the purposes of recognizing Pride Month.

