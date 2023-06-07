(WFRV) – With just a few scattered storms in northeast Wisconsin over the past month, it has been fairly dry in the area, but just exactly how dry has it been? Here is a current look at some rainfall totals so far.

The National Weather Service in Green Bay released rainfall reports for the past month since May 8. The totals were as of 6:24 a.m. on June 7.

  • 0.09″ – Sturgeon Bay
  • 0.11″ – Green Bay
  • 0.12″ – Denmark
  • 0.13″ – Manitowoc
  • 0.14″ – Two Rivers
  • 0.15″ – Forestville
  • 0.16″ – Shawano
  • 0.26″ – Marinette
  • 0.27″ – Peshtigo
  • 0.29″ – Washington Island
  • 0.30″ – New London
  • 0.38″ – Suring
  • 0.40″ – Shiocton
  • 0.42″ – Crivitz High Falls
  • 0.44″ – Summit Lake
  • 0.46″ – Brillion
  • 0.47″ – Clintonville
  • 0.54″ – Appleton / Chilton

Hopefully, some much-needed rain is on its way for this weekend.