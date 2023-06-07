(WFRV) – With just a few scattered storms in northeast Wisconsin over the past month, it has been fairly dry in the area, but just exactly how dry has it been? Here is a current look at some rainfall totals so far.
The National Weather Service in Green Bay released rainfall reports for the past month since May 8. The totals were as of 6:24 a.m. on June 7.
- 0.09″ – Sturgeon Bay
- 0.11″ – Green Bay
- 0.12″ – Denmark
- 0.13″ – Manitowoc
- 0.14″ – Two Rivers
- 0.15″ – Forestville
- 0.16″ – Shawano
- 0.26″ – Marinette
- 0.27″ – Peshtigo
- 0.29″ – Washington Island
- 0.30″ – New London
- 0.38″ – Suring
- 0.40″ – Shiocton
- 0.42″ – Crivitz High Falls
- 0.44″ – Summit Lake
- 0.46″ – Brillion
- 0.47″ – Clintonville
- 0.54″ – Appleton / Chilton
Hopefully, some much-needed rain is on its way for this weekend.