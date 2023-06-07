(WFRV) – With just a few scattered storms in northeast Wisconsin over the past month, it has been fairly dry in the area, but just exactly how dry has it been? Here is a current look at some rainfall totals so far.

The National Weather Service in Green Bay released rainfall reports for the past month since May 8. The totals were as of 6:24 a.m. on June 7.

0.09″ – Sturgeon Bay

0.11″ – Green Bay

0.12″ – Denmark

0.13″ – Manitowoc

0.14″ – Two Rivers

0.15″ – Forestville

0.16″ – Shawano

0.26″ – Marinette

0.27″ – Peshtigo

0.29″ – Washington Island

0.30″ – New London

0.38″ – Suring

0.40″ – Shiocton

0.42″ – Crivitz High Falls

0.44″ – Summit Lake

0.46″ – Brillion

0.47″ – Clintonville

0.54″ – Appleton / Chilton

Hopefully, some much-needed rain is on its way for this weekend.