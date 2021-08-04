Raise the woof: WI Humane Society holds dollar-for-dollar campaign through Aug.

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is holding a dollar-for-dollar match campaign through the month of August.

According to a release, every dollar donated to select WHS locations will be matched all the way up to $250,000. That means every single dollar in a gift or donation will be doubled – so $5 becomes $10, $20 becomes $40, and so on.

WHS staff say these donations will help animals in multiple ways, such as:

A $30 donation will become $60 to provide training for dogs with special behavior needs.

A $50 gift will become $100 to help spay or neuter animals so they can be adopted.

A $100 contribution will become $200 to help rescued animals receive emergency surgery, medical treatment, and behavioral support.

Why is this important?

Shelter staff says WHS doesn’t receive general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella group. This means the local nonprofit depends on the generosity of the community.

The animal shelter itself annually serves 40,000 animals and their families. Officials say they always see activity pick up this time of year, but donations seem to drop off. They hope this event will inspire others to give a gift.

Who will match your donation?

A generous group of longtime supporters has agreed to match different locations of WHS.

“All donations to the Green Bay and Door County campuses will be matched by Virginia Kress, the George Kress Family Foundation, the Madsen Pups, and Al & Judy Wittenkeller. So a couple of very generous donors. And we are so grateful for their generosity and support,” says Shaina Allen, Marketing Coordinator for the Green Bay, Door County Campuses.

WHS Racine Campus donations will be doubled by the Ruud Family Foundation and Ted Sokoly & Nancy Toll. Furthermore, a group of donors will be matching all gifts made to the Milwaukee and Ozaukee Campuses – the Madsen Pups, the Nicholas Family Foundation, Judith Ford, Patricia Bachhuber, Kathleen Ryan, Patti & Jack McKeithan Northwoods Fund, and Nancy Behrens.

Allen says locals would be surprised just how many animals in the community are in need of just the basics, such as dog food and water, with many needing special care when it comes to their behavior.

If you want to make a donation and double your impact, click here. The deadline for doubled donations is August 31.