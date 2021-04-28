‘Raising Dough’: Glass Nickel Pizza Co. announces ‘Eat to Beat MS’ fundraiser

(WFRV) – During one week in May, Glass Nickel Pizza will run its ‘Eat to Beat MS’ campaign to help raise resources for the NMSS-Wisconsin Chapter.

Glass Nickel Pizza says, from May 17 through May 23 customers can donate $1 or more to any order or donate online. On May 18 Glass Nickel will match all donations made that day up to $4,000.

All nine Glass Nickel Pizza locations are participating and 100% of the donations will go to the NMSS-Wisconsin Chapter. The donations will reportedly help fund the research, services and support aimed at empowering people affected by MS in Wisconsin.

“It’s been a mission of Glass Nickel Pizza since we opened our first location more than 23 years ago to be involved in the community and to support organizations that create positive changes and outcomes for all”, says co-founder, Tim Nicholson.

Events and campagins take place worldwide and culminate with World MS Day on May 30.