Rally for Justice in Appleton calls for reform, justice

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Protestors gathered in Houdini Plaza for the “People vs. Chauvin & Mattioli: Rally for Justice” in Appleton.

Organizers gave speech’s about personal events experiences and demanded justice for the deaths of George Floyd and Joel Acevedo.

Both men were allegedly killed by police officers in 2020 and both trials were set to start today.

The jury selection for the trial against Derek Chauvin was postponed today while an appeal is heard about the reinstatement of a possible third degree murder charge.

The lesser-known case of the death of Joel Acevedo in Milwaukee was also an integral part of the protest today.

Former Officer Michael Mattioli is accused of putting Joel Acevedo in a chokehold causing his death on April 19th, 2020 while the officer was off duty.

Former Officer Mattioli appeared in court today for a motion hearing prompting the increased attention to the case.

He pleaded not guilty in September.

The coalition said the rally was not only to demand guilty verdicts in both cases but to highlight that similar situations happen locally in Northeast Wisconsin.

The group also advocated for the implementation of community control of the police through the vehicle of an all-elected, Civilian Police Accountability Council,” or CPAC.