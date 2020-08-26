LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Rally supporting post office held in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A group gathered in front of the Manitowoc post office on Tuesday to show their support for the postal service.

Signs in hand, demonstrators spent a couple of hours making their presence known.

Participants say they felt the rally was received well by the community because services provided by the U.S. Postal Service are valuable to everyone. They add that recent budget cuts to the USPS could endanger those services.

“The ability to deliver a letter to anyone in the country, including rural areas, for the price of a stamp is worth defending,” Ronald Kossik told WFRV Local 5.

Over the past week, similar rallies have been held across the state – including Green Bay – and country.

