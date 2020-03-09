Ramp closures to occur at WIS 441 interchanges in the Fox Valley

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WFRV) – Daily ramp closures are scheduled at the WIS 441 interchanges between Monday, Mar. 9 to Friday, Mar. 13, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Officials say closures will happen between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. throughout the week to allow maintenance crews to repair potholes and patch pavement. Affected southbound WIS 441 on-ramps include County OO (Northland Avenue), College Avenue, and County KK (Calumet Street).

Ramp closures will not take place at adjacent interchanges at the same time to allow motorists the ability to use those adjacent interchanges to access WIS 441.

WisDOT says various lanes on southbound WIS 441 between County KK and County OO will be closed at various times.

For the latest maintenance schedules and locations throughout northeast Wisconsin, visit the WisDOT website.

