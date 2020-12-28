Ramp from I-41 south to US 10 west closed following crash

MONDAY 12/28/2020 9:22 a.m.
OUTAGAMIE, Wis. (WFRV) – The ramp from I-41 south to US 10 west is closed due to a crash on Monday morning, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).
WisDOT has not released any further information at this time.
Local 5 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.
