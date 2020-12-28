FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Ramp from I-41 south to US 10 west closed following crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
MONDAY 12/28/2020 9:22 a.m.

OUTAGAMIE, Wis. (WFRV) – The ramp from I-41 south to US 10 west is closed due to a crash on Monday morning, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).

WisDOT has not released any further information at this time.

Local 5 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Appleton East's Joe La Chapell talks Patriots girl's hoops

High School Sports Xtra: Green Bay Preble AD Dan Retzki talks winter sports starting

High School Sports Xtra: Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Badgers, prepares for college & final high school season

High School Sports Xtra: Neenah head coach Lee Rabas talks Rockets' big week

Roncalli & Valders boys pick up key EWC wins, Freedom girls keep rolling

Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Wisconsin