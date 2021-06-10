FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: SB US 41 ramp to NB HWY 441 now open

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Wisconsin Department of Transportation WisDOT

Editors Note: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation corrected their initial release. The corrected release reports that the ramp from southbound US 41 to northbound HWY 441 is partially blocked due to a pavement buckle

THURSDAY 6/10/2021 5:23 p.m.

OUTAGAMIE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) says the ramp from southbound US 41 to northbound HWY 441, near the City of Appleton, is now open for vehicular travel.

Original Story: Ramp from southbound US 41 to northbound HWY 441 partially blocked due to pavement buckle

THURSDAY 6/10/2021 4:40 p.m.

OUTAGAMIE, Wis. (WFRV) – The ramp from southbound US 41 to northbound HWY 441 is partially blocked due to a pavement buckle, says the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT).

According to the WisDOT, at around 4:15 p.m. officials temporarily closed the left lane heading southbound on US 41 to northbound WIS 441, near the City of Appleton.

Officials expect the lane closure to last for around two hours. Residents traveling should expect delays while crews work to clear the lane.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

