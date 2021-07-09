Ramp from WB WIS 172 to NB I-41 closed due to crash

FRIDAY 7/9/2021 11:04 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Friday morning crash on westbound WIS 172 has resulted in the closures of the system ramp from WIS 172 westbound to northbound I-41, and the right lane of northbound I-41 is also reportedly closed at WIS 172.

According to authorities, the crash occurred at around 10:45 a.m. in the Village of Ashwaubenon and involved a motorcycle and a truck.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says two people were injured during the crash. Both patients were reportedly conscious and breathing when they were taken to a hospital. The severity of the victims remains unknown at this time.

WisDOT estimates it will take around two hours to clear the lanes of traffic. Those traveling in that direction are encouraged to find alternate routes of travel. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it develops.