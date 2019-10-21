GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Ramp, lane closures scheduled for I-43 in Green Bay

Leo Frigo Bridge Maintenance

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Wisconsin DOT has announced ramp and lane closures on I-43 in Green Bay this week.

Crews will be conducting bridge deck pavement patching on southbound I-43 over the Leo Frigo Bridge and University Avenue overpass Tuesday, Oct. 22 through Friday, Oct. 25. Work will be completed between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The southbound I-43 on-ramp from Atkinson Drive will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The southbound I-43 on-ramp from WIS 57 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

WisDOT says various lanes on southbound I-43 between Atkinson Drive and University Avenue will close between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.

Work had been scheduled for the WIS 172 bridge, but officials say it was rescheduled due to weather.

