Randy Travis, James Dupré coming to Weidner Center

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Randy Travis will perform at the Weidner Center on Saturday, November 2 with “The Price” co-star James Dupré.

PMI Entertainment Group says Travis will perform at 8 p.m. as part of The Music of Randy Travis Tour.

Travis’ long-time touring band consisting of Steve Hinson, David Johnson, Lance Dary, Bill Cook, Joe Van Dyke, and Herb Shucher, as well as tour manager Jeff Davis, will rejoin Travis for the first time since before his 2013 stroke.

The show will consist of Dupré and the band performing all 16 of his iconic number ones including “On The Other Hand,” “Forever and Ever, Amen” and “Three Wooden Crosses.”

Travis will make a special appearance and VIP passes are available that include a meet and greet with the country icon, himself.

Tickets are on sale now by visiting WeidnerCenter.com, the Ticket Star Box Office in the Resch Center, or by calling 800-895-0071.

James Dupré was named one of Rolling Stone’s “10 New Country Artists You Need To Know.”

Dupré has three charted singles on the Billboard Indicator chart, including “Another Love Song,” “Hurt Good,” and “Stoned to Death.”