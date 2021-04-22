Rapper Cardi B takes on Wisconsin congressman

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Congressman Grothman talks on Welfare

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rapper Cardi B is taking issue with a Wisconsin congressman who criticized her Grammy performance during a speech on the House floor.

U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman, a Republican, said he has received complaints in his office about Cardi B’s performance last month at the Grammy Awards which he said “millions of Americans would view” as “inconsistent with basic decency.”

She and Megan Thee Stallion performed the song “WAP.” Grothman joins many other conservatives who have criticized the performance, which featured scantily clad dancers.

Cardi B responded on Twitter, saying Grothman was ignoring more important issues like police brutality.

Wisconsin Representative, Mark Pocan tweeted shortly after agreeing with Cardi B.

Local 5 will update this story if any more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Neenah girls bring strong lineup to state tennis

Gamblers captain Tucker leaves mark, becomes all-time assist leader

Fusion Athletics All Abilities Cheer Team heading to Worlds

Gamblers cruise past Saints in regular season home finale

Luke of All Trades: Neenah QB Elkin heading to Iowa as long snapper

Blizzard Report: Green Bay prepares for return to field