Rapper Jay-Z posts bond for protesters arrested in Wauwatosa on Thursday

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WFRV) – Rapper Jay-Z has posted bond for protesters who were arrested in Wauwatosa after the officer who fatally shot 17-year-old Alvin Cole in February, was not charged, according to CBS News.

CBS News reported that on Thursday night, the Wauwatosa Police Department said over 20 people were arrested for violating the city’s 7 p.m. curfew.

Alvin Cole’s mother, Tracy Cole, was reportedly one of the protesters arrested.

The demonstrations are said to have resulted after Milwaukee District Attorney John Chisholm’s decision to not bring charges against Wauwatosa Officer Joseph Mensah, who fatally shot Alvin Cole on February 2.

The following day, on Friday, CBS News shared that Jay-Z and Team Roc all paid an undisclosed amount of court fees for Tracy Cole, her daughters, and several others who were arrested on Thursday night.

