Rare albino porcupette spotted wandering in Door County

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Door County woman was visited on Thursday evening by what appears to be a rare albino porcupette.

On Thursday evening, Sue Donohoo of Door County was surprised to see a baby albino porcupine wandering across her patio, located north of Bailey’s Harbor.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, about one porcupette in every 10,000 that are born come out looking albino, making this little fella a rarity.

So, if you’re in the Door County area, keep your eyes peeled, you may just see this rare traveler waddling across your porch too.