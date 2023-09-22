PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Five flamingos have put their feet down on a southeastern Wisconsin beach, making for quite the rare sighting.

Local 5 obtained photos from an observer who spotted the irregular occurrence on South Beach in Port Washington on Friday afternoon.

The flamingos, which were seen on the beach since Friday morning, have onlookers fairly puzzled, some think that they may have gotten caught up in hurricane winds.

Photo credit: Addy Bink

The incident is reminiscent of the ultra-rare Roseate Spoonbill that was spotted in Green Bay for the first time in 178 years back in early August.