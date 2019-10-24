Rat complaints at three-year low in Green Bay

For the first time in three years Brown county residents are reporting seeing fewer rats.

Green Bay officials say abatement efforts that were the result of a collaboration between the county and homeowners appear to be paying off.

Last year at this time Green Bay had 98 rat complaints and 166 in 2017.

This year there has only been 68 complaints.

“The city has been really working with the homeowners and making them keep it up,” says Green Bay resident Keith Hendzel. “And we’ve only seen probably a couple of them since the city has clamped down on the homeowners to get it cleaned up around here.

Last June Local 5 visited Keith and Mary who saw multiple rats around their property and still have holes where they suspected the rodents were getting in.

“Last year it (the rats) was still going pretty strong,” says Brown county supervisor Bernie Erickson. “Then once we had spring and summer this year it has slowed down immensely. I’ve given out traps, but nowhere near the numbers that I have in the past.”

Erickson says if you’re still seeing rats, setting traps is the way to go.

Traps should be baited with peanut butter.

Position traps to form a “T” since rats tend to run next to walls.

Place traps in low traffic areas like attics or basements.

And anchor traps to keep them from moving.

Also covering holes in your home’s foundation and eliminating possible food sources for rats like bird feed and trash keep them away.

“Just take care of your garbage and anything that can’t be out just to take care of that,” says Green Bay resident Mary Kallies. “It gets dealt with, the city is on everybody to keep it up and it’s helped a great deal.”

The city says they hope the number of rat reports keep declining.

But they and homeowners still have to work togehter to keep it that way.

“Don’t give up, keep the war going and we’re winning,” says Erickson.

If you would like free traps provided by the county there is a number you can call: 920-819-0271.