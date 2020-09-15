Rawhide celebrates donation of 1965 Pontiac GTO

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A short ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon at the Green Bay Automobile Gallery to celebrate the latest donation to Rawhide Youth Services.

“A donor in the community donated a 1965 Pontiac GTO to Rawhide,” President & CEO Alan Loux said. “We get about 8,000 cars a year donated to us, but this is far and away the largest donation of a vehicle that we’ve ever gotten.”

This isn’t the first charity auction the vehicle will be apart of, it was last auctioned off by a Detroit radio station.

“The car itself originally probably had invested into it $175,000 to make it look the way it does today,” Paul Kardish, who donated the vehicle with his wife, said. “It’s raised a lot of money for charity over time.”

That trend is expected to continue.

“It will mean the world to Rawhide because we can take those dollars and change a lot of peoples’ lives,” Loux said, “and it’s donations like this that help us really be able to pour into the kids that need us most.”

The vehicle will be kept at the Automobile Gallery until it’s sold in auction.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW TO DONATE TO RAWHIDE.