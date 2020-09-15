FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Rawhide celebrates donation of 1965 Pontiac GTO

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A short ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon at the Green Bay Automobile Gallery to celebrate the latest donation to Rawhide Youth Services.

“A donor in the community donated a 1965 Pontiac GTO to Rawhide,” President & CEO Alan Loux said. “We get about 8,000 cars a year donated to us, but this is far and away the largest donation of a vehicle that we’ve ever gotten.”

This isn’t the first charity auction the vehicle will be apart of, it was last auctioned off by a Detroit radio station.

“The car itself originally probably had invested into it $175,000 to make it look the way it does today,” Paul Kardish, who donated the vehicle with his wife, said. “It’s raised a lot of money for charity over time.”

That trend is expected to continue.

“It will mean the world to Rawhide because we can take those dollars and change a lot of peoples’ lives,” Loux said, “and it’s donations like this that help us really be able to pour into the kids that need us most.”

The vehicle will be kept at the Automobile Gallery until it’s sold in auction.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW TO DONATE TO RAWHIDE.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

WPGA Championship wraps up at Green Bay Country Club, Smith shoots 68 to win

HSSPX: Clintonville's Wederath defies blindness to take court

High School Sports Xtra - Area Football Previews

Green and Gold Game Day - Picks and Final Thoughts

Green and Gold Game Day - Live in Minneapolis talking offense

Green and Gold Game Day - Live in Minneapolis talking Packers inactives, defense