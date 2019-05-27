Rawhide, Inc. mourns the loss of co-founder Bart Starr Video

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) -- Rawhide, Inc., a leading faith-based organization serving at-risk youth throughout Wisconsin, is mourning the loss of their co-founder Bart Starr.

Starr passed away today in Birmingham, Alabama at the age of 85. His wife, Cherry, along with John and Jan Gillespie helped found the Rawhide Boys Ranch in 1965.

“The Rawhide family is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Bart Starr," said Alan B. Loux, President and CEO of Rawhide. "Bart and Cherry have been incredibly instrumental in supporting and promoting Rawhide for over 50 years. Without Bart and Cherry, Rawhide would never have had the extensive impact on at-risk youth throughout Wisconsin.”

According to a press release sent by Rawhide, during the early years, Bart helped the organization generate needed financial support.

Bart donated the Corvette he received as MVP from Super Bowl II to complete the down payment on the Rawhide property, raising over $40,000 in 3 days, which was over ten times the car’s list price at the time.

Over the years, Bart and Cherry have been actively involved in tirelessly promoting Rawhide. They have donated countless hours sharing the Rawhide story, helping raise funds, visiting with the boys, and producing dozens of public service announcements for radio and TV.

The organization says in addition to his generosity, he would be remembered for his selfless, humble spirit he modeled for those around him. They say Bart and Cherry have inspired hundreds of boys who have gone through Rawhide’s program since 1965.

“My dad is so proud of what he was able to accomplish while playing with the Green Bay Packers," said Bart Starr Jr. "But he viewed that as a stepping stone to do something of even greater significance, and that was to make a difference in the lives of individuals who might otherwise not be able to turn their lives around. We will never know what would have happened without Rawhide, but we certainly know what has happened as a result of Rawhide.”

Bart’s legacy continues at Rawhide. Starr Academy, the fully-accredited high school for at-risk youth at Rawhide’s New London campus, was named in honor of Bart and Cherry’s significant contribution to Rawhide.

In addition, the Bart and Cherry Starr museum is open to the public at Rawhide’s New London campus, showcasing personal memorabilia from Bart’s career with the Green Bay Packers.

“Bart and Cherry have been the heart and soul of Rawhide since its inception," said Loux. "Bart will be sorely missed but never forgotten.”