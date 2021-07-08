Rawhide’s Fond du Lac Counseling Center set to open July 13

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The newly built Rawhide Fond du Lac Counseling Center will open on July 13.

According to officials, the new center will have six therapy rooms, 12 horse stalls, five Rawhide licensed therapists and two equine arenas.

“Our goal with the new facility is to fully embed ourselves into the community and become a steady rock for the youth and families of Fond du Lac that are struggling,” says Heather Stern, chief development officer.

Rawhide has partnered with BEAMING, Inc., which is a non-profit organization that offers equine-assisted therapeutic riding to individuals with special needs. Reportedly this is for at-risk youth and families in the Neenah, Oshkosh and Appleton communities.

“This is a significant opportunity to help kids dealing with suicide ideation, anxiety, depression and trauma through this modality in a new market,” says Danny Stone, Rawhide’s director of community services.

For more information regarding Rawhide’s new center, visit their website.