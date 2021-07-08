FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Rawhide’s Fond du Lac Counseling Center set to open July 13

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
HealthWatch: Horses Help America's Heroes

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The newly built Rawhide Fond du Lac Counseling Center will open on July 13.

According to officials, the new center will have six therapy rooms, 12 horse stalls, five Rawhide licensed therapists and two equine arenas.

“Our goal with the new facility is to fully embed ourselves into the community and become a steady rock for the youth and families of Fond du Lac that are struggling,” says Heather Stern, chief development officer.

Rawhide has partnered with BEAMING, Inc., which is a non-profit organization that offers equine-assisted therapeutic riding to individuals with special needs. Reportedly this is for at-risk youth and families in the Neenah, Oshkosh and Appleton communities.

“This is a significant opportunity to help kids dealing with suicide ideation, anxiety, depression and trauma through this modality in a new market,” says Danny Stone, Rawhide’s director of community services.

For more information regarding Rawhide’s new center, visit their website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Voyageurs wrap up return to soccer

Booyah win high scoring affair over Rafters, 10-8

Chase Elliott celebrates at Road America after NASCAR Cup Series 65 year drought

Road America

D1 WIAA State Championship

Kyle and Matt 4pm Live Hit