Ray Nitschke Bridge to close for cleaning this week

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay’s Ray Nitschke Bridge temporarily close later this week for annual cleaning.

According to the Green Bay Public Works Department, crews will close Dousman Street at North Broadway and Main Street at North Washington Street at 3:30 a.m. on Friday, October 9.

The bridge is scheduled to reopen to traffic at 1 p.m.

Motorists are encouraged to following Monroe Avenue, East Walnut Street, and Broadway as a detour.

