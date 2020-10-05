GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Ray Nitschke Bridge to close for cleaning this week

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ray Nitschke Bridge & Businesses_-1323444871047069582

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay’s Ray Nitschke Bridge temporarily close later this week for annual cleaning.

According to the Green Bay Public Works Department, crews will close Dousman Street at North Broadway and Main Street at North Washington Street at 3:30 a.m. on Friday, October 9.

The bridge is scheduled to reopen to traffic at 1 p.m.

Motorists are encouraged to following Monroe Avenue, East Walnut Street, and Broadway as a detour.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Kaukauna's Mau kicking her way through barriers

High School Sports Xtra 10/5 - Game of the Week, Xavier interview

Green Bay Nation: Packers are 3-0

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Pick 'Em

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 9-30: Top Five Tweets