GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public Works Department has announced a temporary closure of the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge for annual spring-cleaning activities.

Officials with the Public Works Department say the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge will close in the early morning hours of April 21 and will remain closed through the afternoon.

The bridge, which crosses the Fox River on Main Street, closes at 3:30 a.m. on Friday and will reopen at 2 p.m. that same day.

Traffic Impacts & Detours

Closed : East of the Fox River on Main Street at North Washington Street

: East of the Fox River on Main Street at North Washington Street Closed : West of the Fox River on Dousman Street at North Broadway

: West of the Fox River on Dousman Street at North Broadway Detour: North Broadway, East Walnut Street, and North Monroe Avenue

Access to residences and businesses will be maintained and all closures, detours, and work operations are weather dependent and subject to change, officials say.