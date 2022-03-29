GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge, also known as the Main Street Bridge, will be closed on Wednesday for a two-day inspection of the hydraulic system.

According to the the Green Bay Public Works Department, the bridge will be closed at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30, and reopen at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 31.

Dousman Street will be closed west of the Fox River at Broadway while Main Street will be closed east of the Fox River at Washington Street due to the bridge closure.

Officials say Walnut Street and Monroe Avenue should be used as alternate routes while the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge is being inspected.

Access to residences and businesses will be maintained and officials are asking motorists to anticipate backups, plan accordingly, and use the alternate routes.