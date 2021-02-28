GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge undergoing short-term closure starting March 1

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Public Works Department says that there will be a five-day closure of the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge for work on the span lock starting March 1.

Officials say that the short-term closure of the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge will be from March 1 to March 5 and will have various traffic impacts throughout the week.

Traffic Impacts include Dousman Street being closed west of the Fox River at Broadway and Main Street being closed east of the Fox River at Washington Street.

Officials say detours include Broadway, Walnut Street, and Monroe Avenue.

Access to residences and businesses will be maintained, according to the City.

All street closures, detours, and work operations are weather-dependent and subject to change. Motorists should anticipate backups and are encouraged to find alternate routes.

For more information on the closures, click here.

