Ray Ray’s Bottoms Up Breast Cancer Ride

Motorcyclists will be making a loud statement in the fight against breast cancer.

Ray Ray’s Bottoms Up Bar and Katnapper Jack Katering’s 13th Annual Breast Cancer Ride in Oconto County is Saturday.

It’s a motorcycle ride- but other vehicles are welcome. Then afterwards the party goes back to the bar for lunch, raffles and fun.

The money raised supports the Ribbon of Hope — which stays locally and helps cancer patients ease the burden of bills that rack up during treatment, “They will help you with your monthly bills, your mortgage your electric bill, things like that, they also provide gas cards for people who live out of the area who are getting treatment in the area,” explained Becky Zarling-Thome, Breast Cancer Ride Organizer.

The breast cancer ride is Saturday, September 28th. Registration begins at 10 am. The ride takes off at noon.

It all begins and ends at Ray Ray’s Bottoms Up Bar, 4168 CTY SS, Pensaukee.

The cost is $20 per person includes food and raffle drawings.