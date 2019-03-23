UPDATE: Vannieuwenhoven bound over trial for alleged murders

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) — Raymond Vannieuwenhoven appeared in Marinette County Court Wednesday afternoon and is bound over trial.

He will be back in court for his arraignment hearing on July 1st.

Raymond Vannieuwenhoven Makes First Court Appearance, Judge Sets Bail Amount at $1 Million

Raymond Vannieuwenhoven, the Oconto County man charged with murdering 2 people more than 40 years ago in Marinette County, was in court Friday afternoon.

Vannieuwenhoven appeared via video conference, as Judge James Morrison relayed to him the 3 charges he’s facing – 2 counts of 1st degree murder and 1 count of 1st degree sexual assault. The charges stem from a double homicide in the town of Silver Cliff in July 1976.

The bodies of David Schuldes and Ellen Mathys were found in McClintock Park where they’d been camping. Matheys had been sexually assaulted and both had been shot and killed.

Vannieuwenhoven was arrested earlier this month after a recent DNA analysis linked him to the crime.

At Friday’s court appearance, Vannieuwenhoven seemed irritated when the charges were read to him, initially saying he didn’t understand them, and then exclaiming he was not guilty. After it was explained that Vannieuwenhoven didn’t qualify for a public defender, the remainder of the court appearance centered on the judge’s insistence that Vannieuwenhoven secure a lawyer for himself as soon as possible.

“The allegations in this case could not possibly be more serious,” Judge Morrison said. “The potential consequences to the defendant could not be more significant… I am going to set the cash bail that the state requested (at) $1 million.”

The next court date for Vannieuwenhoven is set for April 30th to give him time to secure an attorney, though the date could be moved sooner if he is able to find an attorney sooner than expected.

If convicted on all charges, Vannieuwenhoven could face 2 consecutive life sentences, and an additional 15 years in prison.