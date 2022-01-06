Reactions to the $316 million Powerball ticket sold in Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The winner of the lucky Ashwaubenon Powerball ticket has yet to come forward and the Wisconsin Lottery said they have 180 days to do so.

Cindy Polzin, the Wisconsin Lottery Director said, “Wisconsin right now is currently an open record state so their name would be released.”

The winning numbers were 06 – 14 – 25 – 33 – 46 and the Powerball was 17.

Jackson Pointe Store Manager Mary Willems said she believes this big win can only do good things for business at the store.

She said, “I just think people think maybe they’ve got the magic and it will bring them in.”

Willems said this store is like Cheers, a place where everybody knows your name, so she just hopes it goes to a regular. But with the proximity to the Austin Strubel Airport and Lambeau Field that has yet to be determined.

“Hopefully it’s just an average joe, a regular guy and it’s a great amount of money for them and they get a great amount of joy from it,” said Willems. “I’m getting choked up about this because I’ve been here a long time and it would be regular win it.”

One regular customer said he had to buy one more ticket because Jackson Pointe has good luck.

Bob Nechodom from Green Bay said, “It’s an omen. Let’s just try one more time.”

When asked what he’d do if he won, the answer was as Green Bay as it gets, “I would buy season tickets at a Packer game in a box,” said Nechodom.

The Wisconsin Lottery said if you are the winner make sure you sign the ticket and recommends consulting with a lawyer.