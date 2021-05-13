Reading Connections Inc. doubles pandemic related enrollment

HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – Mary and Rick Bowers own Reading Connections Inc. in Hobart, and in the last few months they have seen a sharp increase into the double digits in client enrollment.

“We’ve had parents come and bring their children here because what they thought their children were able to do at their grade level, they just weren’t able to do,” said Mary Bowers.

Mary is a retired school teacher and Rick a retired engineer. They started Reading Connections 25-years-ago as a way to help students who are delayed in reading comprehension. “My son couldn’t read past the second-grade level,” said Mary. She went to UW Oshkosh to learn different techniques within instruction. “Our big focus is word fluency,” said Rick Bowers.

“Our program works so well because of the way it’s compatible with the way the brain learns to read. It’s a very phonics-intensive type of approach to teaching children,” said Rick. Steve Metzler is a parent who also attended Reading Connections when he was in high school. He told Local 5’s Eric Richards, his children were struggling with virtual learning. ” I felt that the kids were not getting much out of school and that’s when we decided to start taking it upon ourselves to get the kids the help they need,” said Steve.

Because of the increase in Clients, Reading Connections is looking to fill teacher and instructor positions. They are not endorsed by any particular school district. For more information visit their website http://www.rcinc.org/ The program strictly focuses on reading, but if there is a deficiency in mathematics, they can help with that as well.