Ready-to-eat beef patty products sold in bulk recalled

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (WFRV) — OSI Industries, LLC, based in Fort Atkinson, is recalling about 4,218 pounds of ready-to-eat beef patty products that may contain “extraneous materials, specifically metal.”

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the frozen, ready-to-eat “Char-Broiled Beef Patties (Caramel Color Added)” were produced on August 10, 2019.

The patties are sold in 38-pound bulk lined boxes.

The products subject to the recall bear establishment number “EST. 1300” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to firms that further process the product in Iowa and Wisconsin.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, according to officials.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Officials say they are concerned that some product may be in freezers of firms. Those with affected beef patties are asked not to distribute them.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact OSI Industries, LLC, toll-free, at 855-206-1934.