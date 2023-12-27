GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Fans from around the country have flocked to Lambeau Field on winter vacations – only to find out that star corner back Jaire Alexander has been suspended by the team for this Sunday night’s game in Minnesota.

“I don’t know why he did that,” 10-year-old Jasper Minks said, joined by his family on a trip to Lambeau from his hometown of St. Louis, MO.

Alexander interrupted Sunday’s coin toss, even though he was not a designated captain for the team, and said that the Packers would like to have their defense on the field first, which is not the same as saying that they would like to defer the toss. Thankfully Packers’ head coach Matt LaFleur had already spoken with the officials, saying that his team intended to defer if they won the coin toss.

Now the NFL’s highest paid corner back finds himself voluntarily sidelined by his team for a must-win game in Minnesota if the Packers are to keep their playoff hopes alive.

“It certainly was a tough decision, especially where we’re at right now,” Packers’ head coach Matt LaFleur said. “In the long run, even though it’s painful now, I think we’re all going to be better moving forward.”

Fans are scratching their heads as they sense the urgency to make the postseason.

“We need him pretty badly, we have the playoff picture on the line, if we don’t beat the Vikings I think that’s a pretty secure out for us,” Louisville, KY-based fan Chris Youssi said. “That seems like it was a really surprising reason to suspend someone, especially because the ref was able to clear up the mistake.”

Winning without Alexander could be a challenge, Youssi says.

“If the defense isn’t able to perform any better than we did last game, there’s a real chance we don’t enter the playoffs.”

Jasper and his 12-year-old brother Jayden have some words of wisdom for their favorite team.

”Well they still have a team all combined together. If they work hard they still might beat them,” Jayden said. ”Work together, don’t give up, and just keep going.”

“Keep fighting, and go Pack go,” Jasper said.