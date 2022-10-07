GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay grocery store familiar to many celebrated the reopening of its Metro Market store on Lombardi.
Roundy’s Supermarkets held the ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 7, for the remodel and rebranding of the store’s location from a Pick ‘n Save to a Metro Market, the first in northeast Wisconsin.
The remodel ‘adds amenities and increases fresh offerings for an enhanced shopping experience.’
“Metro Market stores offer a unique food shopping experience featuring an expanded variety of produce, meat, and prepared food offerings, coupled with exceptional customer service,” said James Hyland, the VP of Communications & Public Affairs at Roundy’s. “We are elated to continue providing ‘Full, Fresh, and Friendly service’ through this investment in the Green Bay community.”
Store highlights & amenities include:
- Revised Floral and New Party Balloon Department
- Expanded Produce Department
- Murray’s Cheese Shop
- Updated Deli Department
- Renovated Meat and Bakery Departments
- Enhanced Adult Beverage Department
The ceremony also included a $2,500 donation to New Community Shelter and a $2,500 gift card donation to the Ashwaubenon Department of Public Safety.
The new Metro Market store is located at 1291 Lombardi Access Road in Green Bay.