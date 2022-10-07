GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay grocery store familiar to many celebrated the reopening of its Metro Market store on Lombardi.

Roundy’s Supermarkets held the ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 7, for the remodel and rebranding of the store’s location from a Pick ‘n Save to a Metro Market, the first in northeast Wisconsin.

The remodel ‘adds amenities and increases fresh offerings for an enhanced shopping experience.’

“Metro Market stores offer a unique food shopping experience featuring an expanded variety of produce, meat, and prepared food offerings, coupled with exceptional customer service,” said James Hyland, the VP of Communications & Public Affairs at Roundy’s. “We are elated to continue providing ‘Full, Fresh, and Friendly service’ through this investment in the Green Bay community.”

Store highlights & amenities include:

Revised Floral and New Party Balloon Department

Expanded Produce Department

Murray’s Cheese Shop

Updated Deli Department

Renovated Meat and Bakery Departments

Enhanced Adult Beverage Department

The ceremony also included a $2,500 donation to New Community Shelter and a $2,500 gift card donation to the Ashwaubenon Department of Public Safety.

The new Metro Market store is located at 1291 Lombardi Access Road in Green Bay.