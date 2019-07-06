Recall for Apple MacBook Pro laptop due to fire hazard

(WFRV) — The Wisconsin State Fire Inspectors Association says there is a recall involving an Apple laptop.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, certain Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro laptop computers are being recalled due to a fire hazard.

Recalled laptops have a 15.4-inch (diagonal) display, 2.2-2.5 GHz processors, 256GB-1TB solid-state storage, two Thunderbolt 2 ports, two USB 3 ports, and one HDMI port.

To determine if your computer is included in this recall, check the laptop’s serial number here.

The serial number can be found on the underside of the laptop or by choosing “About This Mac” from the Apple menu.

Affected laptops were sold online and in Apple and other electronics stores nationwide, including Canada, from September 2015 through February 2017.

Only MacBook Pro 15-inch model laptop computers with certain serial numbers are reportedly included.

Approximately 432,000 laptops are affected, including 26,000 sold in Canada.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission asks those with recalled laptops to immediately stop using them. They recommend contacting Apple to determine if the laptop is part of the recall and to schedule a free repair.

Apple has reportedly received 26 reports of the laptop’s battery overheating, including five reports of minor burns and one report of smoke inhalation. Seventeen reports of minor damage to nearby personal property have also been reported.

For more information provided by Apple and to determine if your laptop is affected, please click here.