Recall issued for packaged jerky sold at Farmstead Meats in New Franken

(WFRV) – Farmstead Meats in New Franken has issued a recall on some of their packaged jerky according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

The jerky is various flavors, 1-lb packages and it was produced before March 2. According to the USDA, evidence shows that the product was not produced with the benefit of inspection or in accordance with the business’s Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point food safety plan.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of eating the product but anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. People who have bought the products should throw them out.

