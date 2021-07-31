Recall issued for select portable generators manufactured in Wis. due to reports of finger amputations

(WFRV) – The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC) is recalling select Generac portable generators due to numerous reports of injuries including finger amputations.

The USCPSC describes the generators as being gasoline-powered engines used to generate electricity for use as backup power. The portable generators are meant to have two-wheels and a single, U-shaped, two-grip, flip-up pin-lock handle to help move the generator.

However, the defective generators allegedly have an ‘unlocked handle’ that can pinch consumers’ fingers against the generator frame when the generator is moved, resulting in finger amputations and/or crushing hazards. So far, Generac has reportedly received eight notices of injuries with seven of them resulting in finger amputations and one in finger crushing.

Due to these safety hazards, consumers are being advised to immediately stop using the recalled portable generators and contact Generac for a free repair kit. The USCPSC estimates that around 321,160 defective generators have been sold across the U.S. from June 2013 through June 2021 for between $790 and $1,480.

The USCPSC notes that one of the defective product’s manufactures was reportedly Generac Power Systems, of Waukesha and the generators were sold in the following stores: Ace Hardware, Amazon, Blain’s Farm & Fleet, City Electric Supply, Costco, Do it Best, Fastenal, Home Depot, Lowe’s Stores, Napa Auto Parts, Northern Tool & Equipment, Orgill, Power Equipment Direct, Ravitsky Bros., True Value, and W.W. Grainger.

According to the USCPSC, this recall is only for 6500-watt and 8000-watt Generac portable generators with unit type numbers XT8000E, XT8000EFI, GP6500, GP6500E, GP8000E, and HomeLink 6500E portable generators, and DR models PRO 6500M and PRO 6500E portable generators.

Recalled XT8000E Generator

Recalled XT8000EFI Generator

Recalled GP6500 Generator

Recalled GP6500E Generator

Recalled GP8000E Generator

Recalled PRO 6500M Generator

Recalled PRO 6500E Generator

Recalled Homelink 6500E Generator

Officials note that the unit type can be found on the front of the product while the model and serial numbers are printed on a label on the product. Consumers can also check specific unit type, model number, and serial number location information at www.generac.com/service-support/product-support-lookup.