To say this was building up was an understatement. After a quiet back half of 2023, it was only a matter of time before our weather activity ramped up.

This article serves as a recap of the past week of weather in Northeast Wisconsin.

FRIDAY 1/12 WINTER STORM SNOW TOTALS

New to the Storm Team 5 Weather Center, both Green Bay and Appleton broke single-day snowfall records, previously set back in 1890 for Green Bay and 1966 for Appleton. Here is a list of snow totals found through the National Weather Service. A detailed map can be found here.

FRIDAY 1/12 WIND REPORTS

Wind gusts from this system caused whiteout conditions and blowing & drifting snow resulting in reduced visibilities and large snow drifts on grassy surfaces and roadways. Here is a list of wind gust reports at some Northeast Wisconsin weather stations:

WEEK OF 1/7 to 1/13 SNOW TOTALS

As mentioned above, this was a highly active weather week, with a storm on Tuesday, a clipper system on Wednesday night, and an intense storm on Friday. When adding up the snow totals from all three, here is the final tally. For reference, the only stations that can report this kind of data are the larger cities in our viewing area. Data courtesy of the National Weather Service and CO-OP observing stations:

LOOKING AHEAD

Following this storm is a blast of arctic air that will knock high temperatures into the single digits much of the week ahead and wind chills as low as -35 degrees Monday Morning. A Wind Chill Advisory has already been issued for Northern Marinette, Menominee, Northern Oconto, Shawano, Waupaca, and Waushara counties warning about wind chills -20 to -25 for the night of January 13.

