(WFRV) – The man who was previously charged with hiding the corpse of Starkie Swenson, is now facing an obstruction charge after allegedly lying to authorities.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 83-year-old John Andrews has been charged with obstructing an officer following an interview on June 7, 2021. On that date authorities do go to Andrews’ residence to see if he would help identify the location of Starkie Swenson’s body.

Authorities told Andrews that they were excavating an area in Omro. Andrews reportedly denied having a garden there as well as owning any sort of hobby farm.

Andrews ended up saying that he does not want anything else to do about something he didn’t know anything about. Authorities left the residence and Swenson remained a missing person until his remains were found on September 28, 2021.

Andrews was initially charged with hiding a corpse, but those charges were dismissed.

Court records show that Andrews is scheduled to appear in court on November 28 for his initial appearance.

Obstructing an Office charge is a misdemeanor and if convicted carries up to nine months in prison.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.