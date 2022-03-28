MARION, Wis. (WFRV) – Citations were handed out for drivers that were driving 40+ mph over the speed limit, cutting off vehicles, and passing in no-passing zones on US Highway 45 in Marion.

The Marion Police Department posted on Facebook about multiple arrests related to multiple speeding vehicles. On March 27 around 2:30 p.m. officers responded to US Highway 45 for reports of a line of speeding vehicles heading towards Marion from Shawano County.

Officials say that the vehicles were passing in no-passing zones, cutting off other vehicles and driving at high speeds. The slowest vehicle was reportedly driving at 95 mph and the fastest vehicle was driving at 103 mph.

A Marion Police Officer caught up with the line of vehicles and was able to stop five of the seven vehicles involved. All of the drivers were cited for speeding 95 mph in a 55 mph zone, reckless driving.

One of the drivers was also cited for driving with no license and one vehicle did not have valid license plates.

The Marion Police Department wanted to thank all of the citizens who called in the incident. No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.