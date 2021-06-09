Reconnect with nature: Fees waived for select park sites on National Get Outdoors Day

(WFRV) – The U.S. Forest Service says they will waive fees at day-use recreation sites on Saturday, June 12, in recognition of National Get Outdoors Day.

Across the country, the fee waiver applies to many national forest picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads, and visitor centers. Park rangers say fees for camping, cabin rentals, heritage expeditions, or other permits still apply.

“National Get Outdoors Day is a great opportunity to discover something new on the forest or revisit an old favorite. Consider it an invitation to connect with nature and enjoy the public lands right in our backyard,” says Forest Supervisor Paul Strong.

For the summer recreation season on the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, the agency says this fee waiver applies to beaches, boat launches, picnic areas, and trailheads where visitors may normally pay a $5 day-use fee.

The Forest Service manages 193 million acres of public lands and more than 3,000 world-class outdoor recreation areas, facilities, and programs. Rangers say visitors can enjoy year-round, fee-free access to 98% of national forests and grasslands as well as two-thirds of developed recreation sites.

According to a release, recreation sites operated by concessionaires will also continue to charge fees unless the individual manager chooses to participate in the holiday waiver.

Fourth and fifth-grade students can get a free pass, good through August 31, through the Every Kid Outdoors program. Veterans, Gold Star Family members, and active military personnel and their dependents are also eligible for free access to national forests.

More information about national passes can be found here.

