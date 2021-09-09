FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Record-setting hail causes damage across the Fox Valley

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The recent hail in the Fox Valley is causing an influx of claims for insurance companies.

Matt Holtebeck, a State Farm Insurance in Appleton, said, “The size of the hailstones were absolutely impressive which causes extraordinary damage to vehicles and roofs and siding, all sorts of soft metals around your home.”

Holtebeck said that they have started to receive a lot of hail-related claims in the days following the storm.

“I know that state farm is sending in additional resources which does indicate that they are expecting high claim volume,” said Holtebeck.

Places like Goss Autobody said they are starting to see hail damage repairs come into their shop but they are planning for even more as insurance claims start to get approved.

Ronald Goss, the Owner of Goss Auto Body said, “Yeah, we’ve seen some cars come in as early as Tuesday.”

He said the level of damage they have seen in the early days has been limited.

“We haven’t seen any real extensive damaged cars,” said Goss. “Generally we’ll do the paintless dent repairs at right around $1000 or less but some of them have broken windshields.”

Auto body shops in the area bring in specialists to pop out the dents from the inside of the car, which they said is considerably cheaper than other repairs that require repainting the vehicle.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

De Pere football cleans up on the field and in the stands

Locker Room: Former Packers guard Colledge serves his country

Locker Room: Packers open season against New Orleans

Locker Room: Former Packers guard Daryn Colledge serves his country

Locker Room: Keys to the Game vs. New Orleans

Timber Rattlers Walk Off HR