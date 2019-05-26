OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)

With the irresistible combination of Memorial Day weekend, and 80 degree temperatures, boats were all over Northeast Wisconsin waterways Saturday, including the stretch of the Fox River by Rainbow Park.

The boaters included Michael Yang, who was venturing out to Lake Winnebago with family and friends.

"We're all pretty excited," Yang said. "We had the boat ready to go at 10 o'clock this morning waiting for everyone to come over so we can get her on the water to go do stretches, do some wakeboarding, and to do some skiing."

In addition to boaters, the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary was on hand, providing free vessel safety exams as a public service.

"We did these last weekend here," said Perry Kidder, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. "It was cold, it was windy, it was rainy, it was miserable, so there were very few people out boating... Here we are in the sun, it's warm finally, and you see all the activity out here. We've had boats since 7 o'clock this morning. It's just been one boat after another going in."

But not everyone was in a boat. Some were out on the docks trying to reel in a big catch, like Josh Mueller of Oshkosh, who says he goes fishing every Memorial Day weekend.

"I want something to eat tonight," Mueller said laughing. I saw a sturgeon caught. One guy had a walleye, nice white bass."

To request a vessel safety inspection from the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, click here.