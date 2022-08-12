FRIDAY 8/12/2022 – 11:26 a.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Fire Department has provided an update on a fire that displaced 14 people at an apartment complex on Thursday evening.

According to a release, crews were dispatched around 10 p.m. on August 11 to the Court Tower apartments on 100 Court Street.

When crews arrived a small fire on the ninth floor had been extinguished by the sprinkler system.

However, officials say that due to the amount of water put out by the sprinkler system, apartments on the ninth and eighth floor had ‘extensive water damage and had to be evacuated.

Fourteen people were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross of Wisconsin.

No injuries were reported.

FRIDAY 8/12/2022 – 7:43 a.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A Thursday evening apartment fire in Oshkosh left multiple people without a home.

The American Red Cross of Wisconsin says that disaster volunteers are helping 14 people that are without a home following an overnight fire in Oshkosh. The Court Tower apartments were the ones that caught fire.

Residents reportedly received aid for lodging, meals and more. The shelter was at Algoma Boulevard United Methodist Church.

Our teams are very appreciative for the collaboration and leadership from Oshkosh first responders and Winnebago County Emergency Management. American Red Cross of Wisconsin

Most people were able to return to the units. There was no information on any possible cause of the fire.