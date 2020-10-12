Red Cross assisting 13 people after Menasha fire

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Red Cross is assisting 13 people – five of them being children – after a Menasha fire on Sunday.

Authorities tell WFRV Local 5 the fire occurred in a 4-unit townhouse in the 1100 block of Geneva Road in Menasha Sunday evening.

Those affected were in two of the four units. According to authorities, the fire was caused by a faulty fireplace.

The Red Cross says they are providing aid for temporary lodging and immediate needs like food and basic health/mental health resources.

No other information is available at this time.

Latest Stories