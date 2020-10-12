MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Red Cross is assisting 13 people – five of them being children – after a Menasha fire on Sunday.
Authorities tell WFRV Local 5 the fire occurred in a 4-unit townhouse in the 1100 block of Geneva Road in Menasha Sunday evening.
Those affected were in two of the four units. According to authorities, the fire was caused by a faulty fireplace.
The Red Cross says they are providing aid for temporary lodging and immediate needs like food and basic health/mental health resources.
No other information is available at this time.
Latest Stories
- With ‘Finger Lickin’ Good’ gone, KFC debuts new signature sauce
- Facebook bans Holocaust denial posts
- Red Cross assisting 13 people after Menasha fire
- Wisconsin’s Johnson says COVID-19 ‘is not a death sentence’
- Trump plans visit to Janesville on Saturday